Man stabbed in leg during fight in Cork city: Gardaí were fearful a similar incident would occur if accused was granted bail

TWO men contacted each other on Snapchat and met mid-afternoon in Cork City where they fought and one stabbed the other in the leg, severing an artery.

That was the allegation made by Detective Garda Pat Connery of Togher Garda Station who objected to bail being granted to the accused man, David Burke, on the basis he would commit further serious offences.

In court yesterday, Det Garda Connery said: “It is alleged that at 4pm yesterday [May 10] he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Rd and Dorgan’s Rd and met Luke Hayes whom he knew.

“There was a fight between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg, cutting an artery.

“An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital where he still remains.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home.”

The detective said there was CCTV coverage of the alleged assault and there was also coverage of it on a mobile phone and on a dash-cam.

Det Garda Connery said it was alleged the defendant and injured party contacted each other through Snapchat.

“Gardaí are fearful a similar incident could occur between the two persons,” he said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, called the accused to give evidence and said gardaí were concerned he would not turn up in court if given bail.

The accused said: “I will turn up.”

He said he experienced memory loss as a result of drugs.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked him what he was doing about that.

He said he was attending for treatment for drugs.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the 30-year-old of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Rd, in custody for one week on the charge of assault causing harm to Mr Hayes and possession of a knife.

The injured party is also aged around 30.