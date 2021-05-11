Man accused of swinging hammer in dog theft appears in court via video link

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison in a case where he is accused of swinging a hammer at the owner of a dog before taking the animal into a car. Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were still awaited from the director of public prosecutions as the case related to an alleged incident only one month ago. The sergeant applied for a remand in custody of Michael Molloy to appear again by video link from prison on May 25.

Shane Collins-Daly defence solicitor said there was no objection to the application for the adjournment. Detective Garda Brian Murphy charged the accused, Michael Molloy, aged 28, of An Faill, Cul Ard, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, last month with carrying out a robbery at Ballincollie Rd, Ballyvolane on April 11 of the French bulldog from Denis McCarthy.

Det Garda Murphy said the owner was walking the dog at 4.30pm on April 11 when a Ford Focus pulled up beside him, a man jumped out, swung a hammer in his direction and demanded the dog. He grabbed the dog, took him into the Focus which was driven away, the detective said.

The owner managed to get partial registration details and the car was traced to Michael Molloy who later arranged for the dog to be returned to the detective for the owner.

The owner, who is aged about 30, previously thanked the gardaí and credited social media for the dog’s safe return.