22 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

THERE have been 22 new Cork cases of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, along with nine new deaths across the country.

The 22 new cases are among a total of 379 notified up to midnight throughout Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

• 190 are men / 185 are women

• 77% are under 45 years of age

•The median age is 29 years old

•171 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 24 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 107 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 117 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU, 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday 9th May, 1,848,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

•1,347,561 people have received their first dose

•501,186 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “This week is a hopeful week and one that we have all been looking forward to. We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities.”

He added: “We need to continue to focus on the measures that we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 - we can plan to meet friends and family where it is safe to do so and those who have been vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine. They are now able to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of the vaccine.”

He continued: “The two primary targets as we try to exit the pandemic are vaccination and low transmission. If we can keep cases low and continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, we will find ourselves in a very different risk environment where we can see further easing of measures. Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us.”