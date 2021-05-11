Garda station in Cork town could be manned by civilian staff

CARRIGALINE Garda Station could be manned by civilian staff during business hours by the end of the year, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin has said.

At the moment the station is open “when staffing allows” and it is serviced by Togher Garda Station.

Chief Supt McPolin said that the Gardaí have full-time resources allocated to it at present.

“We do our best to have the station open on a daily basis but it is not possible to have it open 365 days of the year, unfortunately. I would prefer to have guards out in the town and in the area, patrolling and providing a service.”

Offering a solution to the problem, raised repeatedly by Independent Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Chief Supt McPolin said: “We are looking at ways of opening Carrigaline and other stations that are not serviced on a full-time basis by way of bringing in civilian Garda staff and we are exploring that at the moment.”

The Chief Superintendent said he would be hopeful by the end of the year, to have this system up and running.

“We might be able to do something in that regard. We might be able to open the Garda Station during business hours, 10am to 6pm, but no guarantee beyond that.”

Chief Supt McPolin said the new civilian manned stations were something they were looking at for Carrigaline and other such stations.

In response, Mr Dalton O’Sullivan said he was still looking for additional resources for the area.

“In Carrigaline, it is my understanding that there are four units with 12 gardaí attached to them. There is an additional two community garda and a further three crime detective gardaí as well as one in Passage West and another in Crosshaven which gives a total of 20 gardaí in total for the area, stretching from Ballygarvan out to Passage and Carrigaline town. I understand that is 3.3% of the resources of the 600 Gardaí in Cork.”