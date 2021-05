A MAN is due in court this afternoon in connection with yesterday’s assault on Magazine Road.

The man was arrested after gardaí received reports that another man was stabbed at around 4.15pm yesterday.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition was described as serious but stable.

The man due in court today was arrested after a search of a house in the Glasheen Road area. He is in his 30s.