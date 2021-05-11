Cork musician releases new song to critical acclaim

CORK musician Martin Leahy has recently released a song called The Wolves In The Valley to critical acclaim.

The track which is about addiction, mental health struggle, and trauma has been playlisted on RTÉ Radio1 and is receiving wide radio play across BBC Scotland and BBC Ulster.

The critically acclaimed song is the second release by the singer/songwriter and musician. It is a co-write with the great songwriter Mary Greene who is part of the very successful folk group Greenshine.

In December 2020, Martin released his debut single called ’Song for Kirsty MacColl’. It received great local and national airplay and featured on all of the biggest music shows on RTÉ Radio One. It was also played on BBC Radio Scotland as well as Radio Canada.

In the short time since releasing his debut single Martin’s songwriting has been receiving lots of attention. A song of his has reached the final stages of the International Songwriting Competition in the US.

It is currently in the final 16 in the lyrics category out of 26,000 entries. The entries that reach the final 16 in their categories are put before the celebrity judges that include Tom Waits, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. The winners will be announced in May 2021.

Martin has worked as a session musician with some of Ireland's greatest songwriters and musicians including John Spillane, Christy Moore, Cormac O Caoimh, Ger Wolfe, Jimmy McCarthy, Greenshine, Noel Brazil and Declan Sinnott among many others.

An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, he has produced many albums including the very successful album by Cormac O Caoimh called ‘Swim Crawl Walk Run’.

The Cork musician has also produced Ger Wolfe’s well-received album ‘I Have Been Loved’. Other productions include Leah Sohotra, Aine O'Gorman, John Neville and Tim O’Riordan.

As a member of the traditional Irish group North Cregg, he has toured the world playing many major festivals including Glastonbury, Cambridge and Milwaukee. As a songwriter, he has collaborated with a number of writers including Leah Sohotra, Mary Greene, and more recently with Cormac O Caoimh on his successful single ‘Building My Ark’.