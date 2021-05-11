Construction work begins on site of new Macroom fire station

CONSTRUCTION work has recently commenced for the construction of a new fire station in Macroom.

A €1.337m tender for the project, which will be situated near Millstreet Cross in the town, was approved in the latter months of 2020 by Minister Darragh O’Brien, with contracts signed just before Christmas with Cahalane Brothers Ltd.

The fire site will allow easy access to the new bypass and it will be situated beside the town's new Garda Station.

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the beginning of construction work of the new fire station in Macroom this week.

“After so much background work over a number of years with the council and Department of Environment, it's good to see the works now get underway,” he said.

Deputy Moynihan said the new fire station will be ‘state-of-the-art’ when completed.

“When the new building is complete it will be a fantastic state-of-the-art and easy-access fire station for the mid-Cork region.

"The new fire station will have officers and space for up to two appliances if needed and is located at the back of the field, as this new site will be shared with the planned Garda station, which received planning permission last month,” he added.

The Cork North West TD said the new site will offer ‘easy access to the bypass’ which is ideal for the fire crews.

“Currently, the Macroom fire service operates from a cramped and difficult to access building in the town centre inside the Castle Gate.

"The new Millstreet Cross facility will have easy access to the bypass and a more spacious place for fire crews to operate,” he said.