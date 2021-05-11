Garda car involved in near-miss with driver on wrong side of the road in Cork city centre

GARDAÍ in Cork city were involved in a near-miss this morning when a motorist drove towards a patrol car on the wrong side of the road.

The driver subsequently failed a breath test and was arrested.

The incident happened just metres from Anglesea Street Garda Station on Parnell Bridge.

A Garda spokesperson said: "While on early morning patrol in Cork city, we had a near miss when a car approached us on the wrong side of the road.

"Driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. File will now be prepared."