Garda car involved in near-miss with driver on wrong side of the road in Cork city centre

GARDAÍ in Cork city were involved in a near-miss this morning when a car drove towards a patrol car on the wrong side of the road.

The driver subsequently failed a breath test and was arrested.

The driver subsequently failed a breath test and was arrested.

The incident happened just metres from Anglesea Street Garda Station on Parnell Bridge.

A Garda spokesperson said: "While on early morning patrol in Cork city, we had a near miss when a car approached us on the wrong side of the road.

"Driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. File will now be prepared."

'He was a friend to everyone': Tributes paid to popular caretaker as he retires from duties at Cork centre 

