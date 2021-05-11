Man arrested in relation to robbery incident in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Cork city yesterday.

Shortly before 10.30am, gardaí on patrol in Cork city centre received a report of a possible robbery in which a woman had her phone stolen.

As gardaí arrived on Grand Parade moments later, a man was seen involved in a struggle with the woman.

Once the man saw gardaí he dropped a mobile phone and took off running.

Following a short foot chase the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on North Main Street.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on May 26.

Gardaí said that the woman did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.