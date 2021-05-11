Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 08:33

Man arrested in relation to robbery incident in Cork city

Man arrested in relation to robbery incident in Cork city

The man was arrested yesterday and has since been charged. 

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Cork city yesterday.

Shortly before 10.30am, gardaí on patrol in Cork city centre received a report of a possible robbery in which a woman had her phone stolen.

As gardaí arrived on Grand Parade moments later, a man was seen involved in a struggle with the woman.

Once the man saw gardaí he dropped a mobile phone and took off running.

Following a short foot chase the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on North Main Street.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on May 26. 

Gardaí said that the woman did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.

More in this section

Garda stock Five people due in court in connection incident in Mahon 
Cork city salon forced to cancel appointments on reopening day after being 'hugely affected' by water works Cork city salon forced to cancel appointments on reopening day after being 'hugely affected' by water works
Covid latest: No new deaths, 381 additional cases Covid latest: No new deaths, 381 additional cases
cork garda
‘The lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted’: trawler brought to safety in  Cork

‘The lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted’: trawler brought to safety in  Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY