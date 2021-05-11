‘The lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted’: trawler brought to safety in  Cork

A fishing trawler, with six crew on board, was towed to safety in the early hours of the morning, with Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, saying that the quick response of the RNLI helped ensure “a potential critical incident was averted’.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to go to the assistance of an 18-metre Castletownbere-based fishing trawler at 9pm last night after the vessel’s propellor had become fouled and therefore was unable to move.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donogue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Kyle Cronin, Aaron O’Boyle, John William O’Donoghue and Donagh Murphy.

At 9:46 pm the lifeboat located the stricken vessel one mile south-west of Mizen Head. Conditions on-scene were described as a 2-3 metre swell and with Force 5 south-westerly winds.

Lifeboat crew secured a tow to the fishing vessel and proceeded to tow the vessel towards Castletownbere without incident.

The stricken vessel was safely berthed at Castletownbere Pier just before 1am this morning and the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service.

Commenting on the callout Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, said: “The fishing vessel made the right call in seeking assistance – given the boat’s proximity to the shore and the prevailing wind conditions, the lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted. He also complimented the crew on its rapid response, maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols and the successful outcome of the call-out.”