Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 08:25

‘The lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted’: trawler brought to safety in  Cork

‘The lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted’: trawler brought to safety in  Cork

Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Station. Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to go to the assistance of an 18-metre Castletownbere-based fishing trawler at 9pm last night. File Picture: RNLI

A fishing trawler, with six crew on board, was towed to safety in the early hours of the morning, with Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, saying that the quick response of the RNLI helped ensure “a potential critical incident was averted’.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to go to the assistance of an 18-metre Castletownbere-based fishing trawler at 9pm last night after the vessel’s propellor had become fouled and therefore was unable to move.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donogue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Kyle Cronin, Aaron O’Boyle, John William O’Donoghue and Donagh Murphy.

At 9:46 pm the lifeboat located the stricken vessel one mile south-west of Mizen Head. Conditions on-scene were described as a 2-3 metre swell and with Force 5 south-westerly winds.

Lifeboat crew secured a tow to the fishing vessel and proceeded to tow the vessel towards Castletownbere without incident.

The stricken vessel was safely berthed at Castletownbere Pier just before 1am this morning and the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service.

Commenting on the callout Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, said: “The fishing vessel made the right call in seeking assistance – given the boat’s proximity to the shore and the prevailing wind conditions, the lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted. He also complimented the crew on its rapid response, maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols and the successful outcome of the call-out.”

Read More

More drug-drivers than drink-drivers detected in Cork so far this year

More in this section

Garda stock Five people due in court in connection incident in Mahon 
Cork city salon forced to cancel appointments on reopening day after being 'hugely affected' by water works Cork city salon forced to cancel appointments on reopening day after being 'hugely affected' by water works
Covid latest: No new deaths, 381 additional cases Covid latest: No new deaths, 381 additional cases
rnliwest cork
Man arrested in relation to robbery incident in Cork city

Man arrested in relation to robbery incident in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY