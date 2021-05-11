Five people due in court in connection incident in Mahon 

Five people are due to appear in court this morning in connection with an incident in Mahon at the weekend where a shot was discharged.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon on Sunday evening.

A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location.

No injuries were reported.

Throughout the evening, gardaí carried out follow-up searches at two residences in relation to the incident.

Three vehicles were also searched.

A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested.

This included four men, a male juvenile and four women.

Gardaí said that a woman and four men arrested in relation to this incident have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Two women appeared in court yesterday in relation to the incident.

Gardaí said all nine individuals arrested in relation to this incident have now been either charged or released from custody.