More drug-drivers than drink-drivers detected in Cork so far this year

DRUG-DRIVING detections have surpassed drink-driving for the first four months of 2021, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan has revealed.

Speaking at the county joint policing committee, Chief Supt Cadogan said: “We had a total of 99 detections for the first four months of the year for drug-driving and a total of 95 detections for drink.

“So, you can see that driving while intoxicated, drugs have surpassed drink.”

In Cork City there were 67 driving-while-intoxicated detections for January to April. In Cork North there were 69 detections and in Cork West there were 58 detections.

The West Cork chief superintendent said this was not a great surprise.

“The legislation which we do our drug testing under was passed in the last two years. [It] has been of significant help to us and at checkpoints gardaí are testing for them.”

Chief Supt Cadogan also highlighted the correlation in relation to drug detections, which have increased significantly.

In Cork City, 58 more dealers were caught with drugs for sale or supply in the first four months of 2021 compared to 2020, with 137 incidents this year, compared to 79 last year.

Similarly, detections for possession of drugs for personal use also rose exponentially, from 286 last year to 535 in 2021.

In Cork North, detections of drug dealers increased from 42 to 46, and possession of drugs for personal use rose from 152 to 225. In West Cork, possession for sale or supply went from 30 incidents to 32, and possession for personal use went from 55 to 97.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said: “I think it’s really worrying that so many people were caught drink and drug driving to date this year. Similarly, the numbers of people caught in possession of drugs for sale and supply or personal use have increased drastically.

“This could be down to so many reasons, but it’s important that we watch these trends.”