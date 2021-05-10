Cork city salon forced to cancel appointments on reopening day after being 'hugely affected' by water works

A Cork city salon had to reschedule appointments following works which resulted in disruptions to the water supply for some businesses due to reopen today.

Irish Water scheduled valve installation works which it said were “essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers in Knocknaheeney and surrounding areas”.

As a result, some residents and businesses on Harbour View Road, Kilmore Heights, Ardcullen, Knocknaheeney and the surrounding areas were affected.

Eilisha Cooper of Lilly Pinx in Hollyhill said that her hair salon was “hugely affected” by the works.

“We had to cancel all our clients today. We were fully booked and we were meant to do 12-hour shifts.

“We had to rebook all our clients and I had to push some clients as far back as May 28,” she said.

Ms Cooper said that she received a text message from Irish Water at 4pm on Saturday informing her of the works.

“After 19 weeks of our salon being closed they pick today to do works,” she said.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said that he has been calling for these works to be done for the last six months and said that it is “unacceptable” that the work was carried out the day that businesses were due to reopen.

“It’s the way it’s being done. This would be classed as essential emergency works, a replacement of a valve, but they had six months to do this.

“I’ve never ever heard something like this and some of the businesses got notified on Friday by text message. This type of behaviour and activity out of Irish Water is unacceptable,” he said.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo: “Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, today carried out essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers in Knocknaheeney and surrounding areas in Cork city.

“These works were necessary to maintain the water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

“In order to minimise any disruption as a result of this essential work, water supply was rerouted in the network to ensure no loss of supply.

“Some customers may have experienced some temporary loss of pressure or discolouration of their water as a result, but this would have cleared quickly.

“Irish Water and Cork City Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we continue to improve the water supply in Cork city.”