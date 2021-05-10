Covid latest: No new deaths, 381 additional cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19, while the HPSC has been notified of 381 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 253,189 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 188 of the cases were in Dublin, with a further 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is 86.4, below the national average of 129.

As of 8am today, 124 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday May 8, 1,827,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,327,821 people have received their first dose and 499,789 people have received their second dose.