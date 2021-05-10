Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 17:29

Breaking: Man stabbed in broad daylight in Cork city 

The injured man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed this afternoon in Cork city.

Gardaí received reports of a male stabbing another male in the Magazine Road area at approximately 4.15pm today.

A garda spokesperson said: "Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork another man has been arrested (age currently unknown) and a knife has been recovered.

"The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork City Garda Station.

"Scenes are currently in place at both locations pending technical examinations.

"Investigations are continuing."

cork garda cork crime
