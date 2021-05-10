Breaking: Man stabbed in broad daylight in Cork city 

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed this afternoon in Cork city.

Gardaí received reports of a male stabbing another male in the Magazine Road area at approximately 4.15pm today.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A garda spokesperson said: "Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork another man has been arrested (age currently unknown) and a knife has been recovered.

"The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork City Garda Station.

"Scenes are currently in place at both locations pending technical examinations.

"Investigations are continuing."