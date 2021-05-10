Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 15:37

More than €40k awarded to Garda headbutted in the face outside a Cork bar 

More than €40k awarded to Garda headbutted in the face outside a Cork bar 

Cork Garda John Twomey and a colleague, Garda Karen Ring, had been directed to a fight in a bar. File image.

Ray Managh

A garda, who was head butted in the face as he attempted to restrain a berserk man, has been awarded more than €40,000 damages in the High Court for personal injuries.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty was told in a Garda Compensation hearing that Cork Garda John Twomey and a colleague, Garda Karen Ring, had been directed to a fight in a bar in Mahon, Cork, in August 2014.

Barrister Ellen Gleeson, counsel for Twomey, told the court that by the time they had arrived at the bar the fight was over but the participants were still engaged in hostilities outside the licensed premises.

Ms Gleeson, who appeared with Ernest Cantillon Solicitors, Cork, said there had been five or six people involved in the dispute and a number of arrests had been made for offences under the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

Garda Twomey, attached to Blackrock Garda Station, Cork, said one of the men known as BB had gone berserk outside the pub and, when he grabbed his arm in a bid to restrain him, BB had head butted him into the face.

The two gardaí had succeeded getting BB partly away from the scene but Garda Twomey had been assaulted a second time. 

Early next day when he had gone to see a GP in Youghal he had a badly swollen nose. He had also suffered dental damage.

Judge Gearty awarded Twomey €25,000 in general damages for pain and suffering to date with a further €9,000 towards future pain and potential dental services in the future. 

The judge also awarded Garda Twomey €7,653 special damages for expenses incurred in treatment since the August 2014 incident.

More in this section

The Script reschedule Cork concert date  The Script reschedule Cork concert date 
Cork food business served with a closure order after rodent activity detected at premises  Cork food business served with a closure order after rodent activity detected at premises 
Mother and daughter charged with knife possession appear in court in relation to Mahon incident Mother and daughter charged with knife possession appear in court in relation to Mahon incident
cork garda
Port of Cork announces new cargo service between Cork and Antwerp

New service from Port links Cork directly with heart of Europe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY