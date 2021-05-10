Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 14:24

Cork food business served with a closure order after rodent activity detected at premises 

Two food closure orders were served on businesses last month including on one business in Cork. 

Mary Corcoran

A Cork food business was served with a closure order last month after evidence of rodent activity was detected at the facility.

A closure order was issued on Millfield Service Station, Old Mallow Road on April 26 after evidence of rodent droppings were noted in a number of areas including on shelving, underneath an equipment washing sink and behind the shop counter.

The order was lifted on April 27.

The Cork business was among two food businesses nationally served with closure orders last month for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

The second closure order was served on an unregistered food business at 2 Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood Cross, Dublin 22.

During the month of April, one Prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to The Spoonful Food Company Limited, Carrickanane, Tullyallen, Co. Louth.

Commenting on the latest orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, highlighted particular concern that this month’s Enforcement Orders included a Closure Order for an unregistered food business.

“The operation of any unregistered food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be used to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at risk. It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law. 

"Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate,” said Dr Byrne.

