Mother and daughter charged with knife possession appear in court in relation to Mahon incident

A mother and daughter who were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a feud in Cork have been charged with knife possession.

Garda Rose Jennings charged both women with being in possession of a knife.

They were among nine people - four men, a male juvenile and four women - arrested after a shot was fired in the Ravensdale area of Mahon yesterday afternoon.

Middle-aged woman Julia McDonagh of 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, was arrested by Garda Jennings and charged with possession of a weapon, namely a knife at Jacob’s Island, Cork, on Sunday May 9.

Her daughter, Julianne McDonagh, who is in her twenties, was arrested and charged with the same offence.

Both women were brought before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the two accused being remanded on bail.

However, strict bail conditions were sought. Solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, who represented both women on free legal aid said there was no objection to the bail conditions.

The two accused are required to reside at 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, sign on at Anglesea Street garda station between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, abstain from intoxicants and not cross the north channel of the River Lee except for medical and legal appointments.

Free legal aid was granted by Judge Olann Kelleher to Shane Collins-Daly to represent Julia McDonagh who is on a widow’s pension and Julianne McDonagh who is on Jobseekers Allowance.

The case against both women was adjourned for four weeks at Cork District Court.