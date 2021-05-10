Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 11:54

Whitegate power station expected to return to service at end of year

The Whitegate power station alongside the 

Mary Corcoran

Bord Gáis Energy’s Whitegate power station is expected to return to service around the end of this year.

The 445MW power station, which can power up to 400,000 homes, experienced a forced shutdown in December.

The cause of the shutdown is under investigation and a spokesperson for Bord Gáis Energy said that they are working to return the power station to service. 

In a trading statement today, issued by Bord Gáis Energy’s parent company Centrica, it was confirmed that the power station “is now expected to return to service around the end of this year.”

Speaking to the Echo, a Bord Gáis Energy spokesperson said: “We are working to return the power station to service as soon as possible. We have notified the market of our expectation to be offline until 31 December 2021.”

Cork is back in business: Cuts, culture and inter-county travel return today

