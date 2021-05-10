Cork soccer club fundraising after shed and equipment go up in smoke

A Cork football Club is fundraising for new equipment after their shed was burned down, decimating all their training gear, poles, cones, nets, and pitch liners on Sunday.

Posting on Facebook Waterloo AFC which is one team club in Blarney/White Church area, said: “You try the best you can to provide a club for the community, endless hours from volunteers over the 44 years of the club and it sickens you to be called to this.”

The fundraiser has been up and running for less than a day and it has already gathered €835 of €5,000 goal.

Waterloo AFC has played in the Cork AUL league since 1977.

Kenneth Burns who set up a fundraiser for the club said: “With the resumption of adult sport in a few weeks after the lockdown, we urgently need to replace this equipment. As a small small, one team club we don't have the funds to replace these essential items.”

