Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:07

Two women due in court this morning following Mahon incident where shot was fired 

They were among nine people arrested after a shot was fired in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon. 

Two women are due in court in Cork this morning following an incident in Mahon on Sunday. 

They were among nine people - four men, a male juvenile and four women - arrested after a shot was fired in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon. 

Gardaí told The Echo the four men arrested remain detained at Cork garda stations while two people - the male juvenile and another woman - have been released. 

Locals reported that a gang of six men arrived into the Ravensdale Close estate in a vehicle on Sunday at approximately 5.15pm and a gunshot was heard shortly after. Gardaí said no injuries have been reported. 

A number of images and videos emerged on social media platforms after the event and Gardaí are understood to be examining these.

Gardaí carried our follow up searches of two residences and three vehicles on Sunday evening and a number of weapons were seized. 

"A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location, no injuries have been reported," a Garda spokesperson said this morning. 

"Throughout the evening, Gardaí carried out follow up searches at two residences in relation to the incident. Three vehicles were also searched.

"A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested. This included four men, a male juvenile and four women." 

The two women are set to appear before Cork District Court, this morning Monday at 10.30am.

