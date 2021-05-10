Motorist accused of dangerous driving causing death following fatal incident in Cork city

A book of evidence was served on a 49-year-old motorist accused of dangerous driving causing death arising out of a fatal incident which claimed the life of a pedestrian in her 50s in Cork city more than a year ago.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed service of the book of evidence and applied at Cork District Court for the case to be sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 8.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application and gave the accused the warning about notices to be given to the state where an alibi defence was being used.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said this did not arise in the case.

Fortune Chigumira of An Caireal, Carrigtwohill, County Cork, is charged that on February 10 2020 at Smith Street, Cork, he drove dangerously, thereby causing the death of Maeve Murphy.

No background details to the alleged offence were outlined in court. It was reported at the time that a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a reversing truck on Smith Street, which spans from Oliver Plunkett Street to South Mall, Cork, shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon on February 10 2020.