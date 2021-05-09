Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 17:33

514 new Covid cases and two deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 8 May, the HPSC has been notified of 514 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 252,809 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 259 are men and 248 are women. 75% are under 45 years of age the median age is 28 years old.

As of 8am today, 116 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 

There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Taoiseach: Vaccinations will progress 'very quickly' in May and June

