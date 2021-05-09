Clarity urged on route of Rochestown greenway

LABOUR Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has said there are serious questions to be answered on why the Council appears to have abandoned a coastal route for the Rochestown greenway expansion.

“Anyone who cycles or walks the route currently in operation, especially those with young children, know the dangers of the current route,” said Mr Horgan.

“It makes no sense when we have money on the table from central government to build out greenways to build out a road first network instead.

“It appears public submissions supported the coastal route and my own submission to the process sought the coastal route and further engagement on residents’ concerns that could be addressed.

“Infrastructure guidelines from the Department underpins the need for safety and to be perceived as safe.

“I would have further questions on removing the additional parking elements as anyone who frequents the area weeknights and weekends knows the strict limits on parking for families seeking to use the greenway and the limited parking for those with disabilities and additional mobility needs.

“We need to see the reasoning for those change in approach how this change was arrived at.

“This project can be the new chapter for Rochestown and surrounding areas like Maryborough Hill but it has to work.”