Three Cork arts projects to go ahead after anonymous €200k donation

THREE Cork community arts projects are to go ahead after an anonymous donor donated €200,000 to The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Foundation has announced that three local groups have secured support from its Cork Arts Fund which was established after a donor came forward with the money to support projects aimed at giving artists determined to overcome disadvantage an opportunity to highlight their talents.

The three projects selected include the Rising Sparks Programme by Benchspace in the Marina Commercial Park, Cork Arts Theatre and Sample Studios in Churchfield.

Rising Sparks will engage artists from marginalised and disadvantaged communities who work with wood, textiles, jewellery or metal. Five will be offered year-long support to discover and nurture their talents before showing their ability to the wider community at a special Rising Sparks Exhibition.

The Cork Arts Theatre on Carrolls Quay is establishing a new Creative Empowerment Award Programme. Theatre companies and artists are invited to develop new stage works. They will be diverse, forward thinking and adventurous and will be supported by the theatre’s Artistic Director, Technical Director and other production expertise. Cork audiences can look forward to 10 new premiers at the theatre.

Sample-Studios in Churchfield is providing residencies for at-risk and marginalised artists. In a first-of-its-kind project for Cork a framework has been developed for holistic, practice-based learning, experimentation, and collaboration by at-risk and marginalised artists. Art and creative practices will be promoted as a means of cultivating personal development and cross-cultural understandings. There will also be a focus on building sustainable community alliances and social solidarity.

Announcing the projects, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said:

“Our anonymous donor wanted Cork’s artistic community to push boundaries, be bold and be brave in giving voice to those who are disadvantaged, excluded or isolated. The response has been overwhelming.

“It is clear the vibrancy, range and resilience of artists and their supporters in Cork remains strong despite the challenges of the past 12-months.

“At The Community Foundation for Ireland we are delighted to turn our donor's vision into reality.”