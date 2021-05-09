Cork school takes national honours in Keep Well art competition

A CORK school has won first place at a national art competition that aims to showcase how students across Ireland are keeping well.

Fourth Class at Gaelscoil Cobh have won first place at the National Keep Well Art Competition.

For the month of March, Agri Aware’s Incredible Edibles delivered educational and fun activities as part of the national campaign and competitions were run online with Task 3 of the project which focuses on Planting and Growing.

Interactive worksheets featuring key healthy eating and wellbeing advice from Healthy Ireland were made available to schools since January.

Schools were then asked to showcase how they were keeping well, by partaking in the art competition and being creative with textures, colours and materials.

Fourth class pupils in Gaelscoil Cobh were crowned the overall winners.

This year, Incredible Edibles was chosen by Bord Bia to showcase how Irish primary school children are keeping active in the garden and eating well as part of the Government of Ireland’s Keep Well campaign.

Agri Aware’s Incredible Edibles programme is a free, healthy eating and growing project that has been running in Irish primary schools for 13 years - with over 43,000 primary school children and 1,600 schools taking part in this year’s programme.

Speaking about the Incredible Edibles Keep Well campaign, Agri Aware chairman, Alan Jagoe thanked teachers and students for getting so involved in the campaign in what has been a challenging time for them due to Covid-19 restrictions over the last year.

“We hope that the campaign has equipped teachers and students with long-lasting knowledge on how they can keep active and well for years to come, as well as lots of fun memories too,” he added.

The Incredible Edibles Keep Well campaign was in conjunction with Healthy Ireland’s Keep Well campaign which is a key part of the Government’s resilience and recovery plan for Living with Covid-19.