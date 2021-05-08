Covid-19 latest: One further death and 408 cases recorded

There has been one further death and 408 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 4,919 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 252,303 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 205 are men and 202 are women. 77% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 8am today, 110 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have also been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 6, a total of 1,746,912 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,267,167 people in receipt of their first dose and 479,745 people in receipt of their second dose.