Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 17:15

Covid-19 latest: One further death and 408 cases recorded

Covid-19 latest: One further death and 408 cases recorded

There has been one further death and 408 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland. Picture: Getty Image.

There has been one further death and 408 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 4,919 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 252,303 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 205 are men and 202 are women. 77% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 8am today, 110 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have also been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 6, a total of 1,746,912 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,267,167 people in receipt of their first dose and 479,745 people in receipt of their second dose.

More in this section

Garda stock Garda appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in group assault in Cork 
DARKNESS INTO LIGHT: Cork shines a light for Pieta House  DARKNESS INTO LIGHT: Cork shines a light for Pieta House 
WATCH: Drone footage of Kinsale's stunning Darkness Into Light parade  WATCH: Drone footage of Kinsale's stunning Darkness Into Light parade 
23/6/2009 Inaugural Sessions Lemass Forums

Eoghan Harris declines to apologise for role in anonymous Twitter account

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY