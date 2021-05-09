New charges of making threat to kill and carrying weapons brought against Cork man already facing charges of assault

New charges of making a threat to kill and carrying weapons have been brought against a man previously charged with two counts of assault causing harm in the Garryduff area.

Detective Garda Tom Delaney brought the charges against Jason Wall.

When charged with the weapons and death threat offences Wall’s reply after caution was, “I apologise for my actions.

"I was not in my right state of mind. I was under a lot of stress and taking a lot of drugs.”

The charges refer to an alleged death threat and carrying a knife and a poker from a fireplace.

32-year-old Wall of Bellmont Court, Garryduff, Douglas, was previously charged with counts of assault causing harm to two men on January 31 2021 in that area.

A copy of the prosecution evidence is to be sent to solicitor Eddie Burke.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Wall until May 12 at Cork District Court.