Man hurled brick through window of parked car in Cork city for no apparent reason

A 23-year-old man hurled a brick through the window of a car parked in Cork city for no apparent reason and now he has been jailed for causing the criminal damage.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at 3.30pm on May 29 2020, Scott O’Donovan of 129 Mount Nebo Avenue, Gurranabraher, smashed the front passenger window of a car parked at Meade Street, Cork, using a brick.

Scott O’Donovan was later stopped at Cattle Market Avenue, Cork, and questioned about the matter by gardaí.

O’Donovan made a full admission to causing the criminal damage which cost €400 to repair.

The same young man also pleaded guilty to failing to turn up in court on another occasion.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the 23-year-old had been doing well with the probation service.

“But then the meetings started going through Zoom and that did not suit him,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, after hearing an account of Scott O’Donovan’s previous convictions, that this was his fifth time being convicted of causing criminal damage and a custodial sentence was merited.

The judge also took note of the fact that the accused had gathered €50 in compensation for the owner of the car but it was unlikely he was going to be able to raise any more.

Judge Kelleher imposed a prison sentence of five months on the defendant for causing criminal damage.