Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 10:50

Garda appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in group assault in Cork 

A man in his late 20s was seriously injured when he sustained a number lacerations in course of an altercation involving a group of people

Gardaí investigating a serious assault incident that occurred in Charleville yesterday are appealing for information.

"Shortly after 5pm a man in his late 20s was seriously injured when he sustained a number [of] lacerations in course of an altercation involving a group of people on Bakers Road, Charleville," a Garda spokesperson said.

"He was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be stable." 

The scene was examined by local scenes of crime officers. 

No arrests have been made and the spokesperson said enquires are ongoing.

"Gardaí are appealing for witness to come forward," they added. "They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the Bakers Road area at the time of the incident, to make it available to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

