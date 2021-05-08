DARKNESS INTO LIGHT: Cork shines a light for Pieta House 

A wet and windy start to Saturday didn't stop thousands of Corkonians getting up early and getting out in the elements to help raise funds for Pieta House.
The annual Darkness Into Light normally sees large groups walk together to welcome the dawn. While that wasn't possible this year, the charity asked people 'to join in any way you can – walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment'.
The people of Cork came out in force this morning in support of the mental health charity - some walking, some swimming and some simply shining a light.
This year's Darkness into Light for @PietaHouse was a “Darkness Into Light Sunrise” this morning and some members of our team made an early start to see the sunrise all over @pure_cork & Waterford! #DIL2021 #DarknessIntoLight2021 @Cork_IHF pic.twitter.com/XwfFDvpXwK— The Montenotte Hotel (@MontenotteH) May 8, 2021
Darkness Into Light 2021 💚#DarknessIntoLight #DarknessIntoLight2021 #Cork #Photo #PureCork #EastCork pic.twitter.com/OJqCBexd67— John Hartnett (@jjahartnett) May 8, 2021
#DarknessIntoLight2021 Garryvoe, East Cork @ 5.50am. Thinking of those that have been loved and lost ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SSnu6jDf6s— audrey (@audrey35118527) May 8, 2021
I watched the dawn break at @KilleaghGAA on this morning's @PietaHouse #DarknessIntoLight2021. If you can donate to this brilliant cause, my school @CarrignafoyCC has a fundraising page at https://t.co/fGgpgekbbG Thank you! #BrighterTogether @ElectricIreland pic.twitter.com/6qTsAR117K— Tracey Kennedy (@Tracey_Cork) May 8, 2021
#DIL2021 #DarknessIntoLight2021 #OneSunriseTogether #Cork pic.twitter.com/yGSQxYbIe5— Mark (@KnoxyWalsh) May 8, 2021
🌄Keeping Sam Maguire company on the Square Plaza this morning💛 #DarknessIntoLight2021 #MentalHealthAwareness #Dunmanway #WestCork @PietaHouse @ElectricIreland @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/MwxwO69TCP— Deirdre Kelly (@DeirdreKellyFF) May 8, 2021
The beautiful Ballinacarriga Castle lit up for #DarknessIntoLight2021 #DIL2021 #Hope #CommunitySpirit 💛@PietaHouse @C103Cork @SouthernStarIRL @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/XMrqSJoivL— Deirdre Kelly (@DeirdreKellyFF) May 7, 2021
If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, you can contact Pieta on freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.
You can donate to the Darkness Into Light fundraiser here.