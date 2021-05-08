Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 10:28

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT: Cork shines a light for Pieta House 

Fountainstown, Cork, Ireland. Despite the bad weather hundreds turned up for a dawn swim in aid of Pieta House 'Darkness into Light' for suicide prevention at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

A wet and windy start to Saturday didn't stop thousands of Corkonians getting up early and getting out in the elements to help raise funds for Pieta House. 

The annual Darkness Into Light normally sees large groups walk together to welcome the dawn. While that wasn't possible this year, the charity asked people 'to join in any way you can – walk, swim, bike or simply share your sunrise moment'.

Swimmers about to take the plunge despite the bad weather for a dawn swim in aid of Pieta House 'Darkness into Light' for suicide prevention at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger
The people of Cork came out in force this morning in support of the mental health charity - some walking, some swimming and some simply shining a light. 

If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, you can contact Pieta on freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

You can donate to the Darkness Into Light fundraiser here.

