Suspended sentence for woman caught with €1.1k of cocaine at home in Cork

A 39-year-old woman was caught with a €1,100 stash of cocaine at her home in Cork and now she has been given an eight-month suspended sentence.

Helen O’Mahony of Farranferris Avenue, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges including one of having the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin defence solicitor said, “She has made strenuous efforts to distance herself from pressure factors and trying to remove herself from the geographical area.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “If you sell cocaine or heroin – Class A drugs – you are at risk of jail.

“But in this case she has no previous criminal record.”

The judge said he would dispense with the case through fines and a suspended jail term.

He fined her €200 for having a small amount of cannabis for her own use, €500 for having cocaine for her own use and imposed an eight-month sentence on the supply charge but this was suspended on condition that she would not commit any further offences in the next two years.