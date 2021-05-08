Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 07:00

Suspended sentence for woman caught with €1.1k of cocaine at home in Cork

Suspended sentence for woman caught with €1.1k of cocaine at home in Cork

The judge said he would dispense with the case through fines and a suspended jail term. Picture: iStock

A 39-year-old woman was caught with a €1,100 stash of cocaine at her home in Cork and now she has been given an eight-month suspended sentence.

Helen O’Mahony of Farranferris Avenue, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges including one of having the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin defence solicitor said, “She has made strenuous efforts to distance herself from pressure factors and trying to remove herself from the geographical area.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “If you sell cocaine or heroin – Class A drugs – you are at risk of jail.

“But in this case she has no previous criminal record.” 

The judge said he would dispense with the case through fines and a suspended jail term.

He fined her €200 for having a small amount of cannabis for her own use, €500 for having cocaine for her own use and imposed an eight-month sentence on the supply charge but this was suspended on condition that she would not commit any further offences in the next two years.

More in this section

Almost 3,500 Covid fines issued in Cork Almost 3,500 Covid fines issued in Cork
Watch: Cork's cutest park residents learning about pond life Watch: Cork's cutest park residents learning about pond life
Countdown to Darkness into Light: Cork cafe offers free coffee at sunrise Countdown to Darkness into Light: Cork cafe offers free coffee at sunrise
cork court
Two decade dispute finds resolution; IMO vote to accept 'landmark' agreement

Two decade dispute finds resolution; IMO vote to accept 'landmark' agreement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY