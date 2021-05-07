Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 20:46

Almost 3,500 Covid fines issued in Cork

The breakdown of the fines showed that 2,112 fines were handed out in Cork City, another 761 were issued in North Cork and 552 in West Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins

3,425 Covid related fines have been handed out in Cork, latest figures from An Garda Siochana have revealed.

The breakdown of the fines showed that 2,112 fines were handed out in Cork City, another 761 were issued in North Cork and 552 in West Cork.

Nationally 21,227 Covid-19 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochána as the policing authority asks people to “continue to make the right choices” ahead of the weekend.

The Covid-19 fines are broken down as the following:

  • 14,779 €100 fines for non-essential travel 
  •  203 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports 
  •  1,188 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports 
  • 913 €500 fines for organising an event (house party) and 3,072 €150 fines for attending a house party.
  • 384 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering 
  •  434 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

corkcork garda#covid-19coronavirus
