Almost 3,500 Covid fines issued in Cork

3,425 Covid related fines have been handed out in Cork, latest figures from An Garda Siochana have revealed.

The breakdown of the fines showed that 2,112 fines were handed out in Cork City, another 761 were issued in North Cork and 552 in West Cork.

Nationally 21,227 Covid-19 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochána as the policing authority asks people to “continue to make the right choices” ahead of the weekend.

The Covid-19 fines are broken down as the following: