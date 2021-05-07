Over 21,000 Covid fines issued as Gardaí ask public 'Make the right choice'

21,227 Covid-19 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochána as the policing authority asks people to “continue to make the right choices” ahead of the weekend.
- 14,779 €100 fines for non-essential travel
- 203 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports
- 1,188 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports / ports
- 913 €500 fines for organising an event (house party) and 3,072 €150 fines for attending a house party.
- 384 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering
- 434 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.
Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said:
An Garda Síochána reiterated that they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations and asked anyone visiting amenities to park legally.
“Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”