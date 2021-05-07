Over 21,000 Covid fines issued as Gardaí ask public 'Make the right choice'

21,227 Covid-19 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochána as the policing authority asks people to “continue to make the right choices” ahead of the weekend.

The Covid-19 fines are broken down as the following:

14,779 €100 fines for non-essential travel

203 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports

1,188 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports / ports

913 €500 fines for organising an event (house party) and 3,072 €150 fines for attending a house party.

384 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering

434 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said:

"Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of so many, all the COVID-19 indicators are going in the right direction. However, as society starts to open up again, we can’t afford to be complacent.

"As we enjoy meeting up with more of our family and friends, and doing activities we haven’t been able to do for a while, please remember not to gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. And keep washing your hands.”

An Garda Síochána reiterated that they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations and asked anyone visiting amenities to park legally.

“Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”