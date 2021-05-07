Corkman who escaped custody by climbing out garda station window found within 40 minutes 

Gardaí charged a man with fleeing from custody by escaping out a garda station window and he immediately signed a plea of guilty to the charge.

The same defendant also signed a plea of guilty to a robbery charge for which he was arrested in the first place.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor confirmed that 34-year-old Anthony O’Sullivan of 17 Araglen Court, Mayfield, Cork, was pleading guilty to both charges.

Detective Garda Tom Delaney had initially charged O’Sullivan with robbery and then charged him with the new charge of escape.

O’Sullivan signed a plea of guilty to the charge of robbery of 2,000 tablets, including Halcion, Gerax, Xanax, Viagra and Alprazolam at the Allcare Pharmacy, Douglas Road, Cork, on Sunday March 7.

Det. Garda Delaney said that following his arrest he was taken to Togher garda station. When he was allowed to use the toilet he climbed out the window and fled.

He was found at a house in Cork city within 40 minutes but he fled out the back of that house as soon as gardaí arrived. He was arrested a short time later hiding in a shed in the area.

Application for bail

This allegation was made in court when O’Sullivan made an unsuccessful application for bail on the robbery charge last week. Sergeant Pat Lyons suggested, “You won’t show up or you will commit serious offences if you get bail?

He replied, “I am looking for bail to get treatment.”

When it was put to him about escaping custody and running away, he said,

“That is true. I was withdrawing from drugs at time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the present sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

When Anthony O’Sullivan was first arrested, charged and cautioned for the robbery, he replied, “I am really sorry. I did not want to do it.

"I am in a Catch 22. I owe money. They told me to clear it by getting the tablets. I was sent pictures of a bullet and of my girlfriend’s house.

"I am sorry.”

Det. Garda Delaney said a man called to the pharmacy just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night just as the premises was about to close.

The man had his face masked and first enquired about birth control. He then demanded the various tablets including Xanax and Halcion.

“He took the tablets and left the store,” the detective said.