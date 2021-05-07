Covid-19 latest: Cork records second-highest number of cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Cork recording the second-highest number of cases.

As of midnight, Thursday 6 May, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and four additional deaths.

There has been a total of 4,918 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 197 are in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 20 in Limerick, 20 in Meath and the remaining 119 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

221 are men and 212 are women while 80% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 31 years old.

As of 8 am today, 126 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday 5 May, 1,700,538 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

1,233,067 people have received their first dose while 467,471 people have received their second dose.

Ahead of the easing of restrictions next week, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health reminded business owners, employees and customers to stick to protocols.

“It is extremely important that business owners, employees and customers take great care and review safety protocols and practices and ensure to consider all the actions we can all take as individuals to protect ourselves and our loved ones," he said.

Dr Holohan reminded people to only return to the workplace if it is necessary to do so and to continue to wear a mask, practise social distancing, good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

“If you feel unsafe in a crowded environment feel empowered to turn around and go home."

“Reopening responsibly will help to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading amongst your staff in the workplace and ensure we all have the opportunity to enjoy the new social and economic activities available to us from May 10.”