Public urged to be wary of potential quicksand on popular Cork beach

The public has been urged to be wary of the possibility of quicksand on a popular beach in West Cork.

Cork County Council's Beach Lifeguard Team took to social media to bring beachgoers' attention to an area of Inchydoney Beach in Clonakilty where there may be sinking sand.

"Warning message: Take caution, possibility of sinking sand in this general area on Inchydoney West Beach," they stated.

The area in question is located on the western side of the popular beach, where the estuary flows out to the sea.