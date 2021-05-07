'Badly needed' pedestrian and parking scheme to be undertaken on busy northside Cork city road

A pedestrian safety intervention scheme is set to be undertaken on Popham’s Rd in Farranree.

It is proposed to upgrade the pedestrian facilities and provide alternative parking facilities in the vicinity of No. 6 to No. 24 Popham’s Rd.

The main elements of the proposed works in this location include the removal of a section of existing steps to create a new graded footpath, while existing steps are to be retained adjacent to buildings.

The provision of raised table uncontrolled pedestrian crossing is another of the proposed works, as are the provision of new set down parking facilities.

New road markings and signage and other necessary associated works are also included.

The scheme has gone out to public consultation, which will run until June 8.

Cllr Kenneth Collins (Sinn Fein) at a narrow section of Pophams Road.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Kenneth Collins, who lives on the stretch of road, said the works are badly needed in the area.

“This is something that has been an ongoing issue for years upon years, in relation to the traffic management of the area,” he said.

Mr Collins said he is “absolutely thrilled” the works are moving forward, and said proper parking facilities are needed on Popham’s Rd.

“It will support the local shops in the area as well, because proper parking facilities will be installed - there’ll be a loading bay and disabled parking there as well.

“It’s great news for the area. It’s very highly populated and it’s a busy road,” he added.

Mr Collins also said that buses in the area were fed up of time-loss at the pinch-point on the road, but he believes the new set-up will enable more free-flowing traffic.

“One thing I will be putting into my own submission will be that it would be one hour parking to allow people to come and do their small shop,” he said.

Traffic travelling up the hill has to drive on 'wrong side' of the road on a bend. It is also a Dangerous area for pedestrians and is regularly blocked with buses, trucks and cars locked in traffic jams etc etc. Parking area involves vehicles having to reverse across footpath to exit.

Details of the proposed works are available online at consult.corkcity.ie and from the reception desk in City Hall, but people are asked to please phone 021-4924000 to arrange an appointment.

Any observations in relation to this proposal should be made electronically through the Cork City Council consultation site or forwarded in an envelope marked “Pedestrian Safety Interventions – Popham’s Road” to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork. The final date for submissions is 4pm on June 8.