Project to develop firefighting robotic vehicle for Cork City fire service secures funding

In other grants from the fund, a project aimed at increasing the use of cargo bikes in Cork City successfully secured €45k in funding.
Funding of €50k was awarded to a project at Cork University Hospital which aims to help with the implementation of nutrition standards across the hospital, while also eliminating reliance on single-use paper-based menus.
A total of 20 diverse projects across the country successfully secured funding from this year’s call for ideas under the Public Service Fund.
Announcing the results, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD commended the innovation of public service organisations in dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
“I want to congratulate the project leads receiving funding this year in what is a highly competitive process.
“The projects clearly demonstrate the willingness of public servants to work together to find better solutions. It is imperative that we create value in every public project embarked on, whether in healthcare, our emergency services, digital delivery of public services or education for our young people.”
Projects will be completed before the end of 2021 with funding awards between €25,000 and €55,000 per project.