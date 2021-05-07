Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 07:00

Project to develop firefighting robotic vehicle for Cork City fire service secures funding

The project was one of the successful projects in Cork to receive funding under the Public Service Innovation Fund. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

A PROJECT that aims to develop a robotic vehicle to help Cork City firefighters in high-risk environments has been awarded €55k in funding.

The project was one of the successful projects in Cork to receive funding under the Public Service Innovation Fund.

Currently, if the fire brigade comes across emergency incidents such as leaking hazardous materials or extremely high fire temperatures, they either have to commit individuals to the high-risk environment, or not enter the area at all if the risk is deemed too high.

However, they have now received funding for a project which aims to develop a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for firefighting, moving equipment and carrying out toxic or flammable air samples.

Two other Cork projects secure funding 

In other grants from the fund, a project aimed at increasing the use of cargo bikes in Cork City successfully secured €45k in funding.

The project plans to establish a cargo bike fleet ‘library’ as Cork City Council aims to encourage more sustainable travel, particularly with retail deliveries and businesses.

Funding of €50k was awarded to a project at Cork University Hospital which aims to help with the implementation of nutrition standards across the hospital, while also eliminating reliance on single-use paper-based menus.

The funding will be used for a meal-ordering system which can be front-loaded to incorporate nutrition screening, ensuring a patients’ specific nutritional needs are met, and allowing for early identification of risk of malnutrition, and early intervention.

'A highly competitive process'

A total of 20 diverse projects across the country successfully secured funding from this year’s call for ideas under the Public Service Fund.

Announcing the results, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD commended the innovation of public service organisations in dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

“I want to congratulate the project leads receiving funding this year in what is a highly competitive process.

“The projects clearly demonstrate the willingness of public servants to work together to find better solutions. It is imperative that we create value in every public project embarked on, whether in healthcare, our emergency services, digital delivery of public services or education for our young people.” 

Projects will be completed before the end of 2021 with funding awards between €25,000 and €55,000 per project.

