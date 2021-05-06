Covid-19 latest: 393 new cases with 42 confirmed in Cork

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland while 42 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Cork.

As of midnight, Wednesday 5 May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today42 are in Cork, 173 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

175 are men while 211 are women and 79% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 28 years old.

As of 8 am today, 131 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4 May, 1,655,866 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as 1,201,373 people have received their first dose while 454,493 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that over 30% of adults have now received one dose of the vaccine.

“We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease," he said.

"More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

He added that the choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of Covid-19 throughout May and June.

"Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them.

"By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

Of the deaths notified today three occurred in May, two occurred in March and three occurred in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.