Cat lovers wanted for second series of popular RTÉ show

Cat lovers wanted for second series of popular RTÉ show

Each episode reveals the drama, tension and heart-warming moments around caring for our furry friends as Clare’s team tend to the creatures in their care.

The popular Cat Hospital in Glanmire is filming a second RTÉ series about the work they do, offering specialised veterinary care to felines.

Nestled in the leafy environs of Glanmire outside Cork city, The Cat Hospital is run by veterinary specialist Clare Meade alongside her team.

As the cat owners await diagnoses and the outcomes of surgery the show highlights the dedication and bonds of love and between cats and their owners.

Posting on Facebook the clinic encouraged cat lovers to get involved by contacting the show with their cat stories.

Well, the cat is out of the bag now- we have been filming season two for the last couple of weeks and will continue to throughout the summer!!

“If you or anyone you know would like to feature on the show please either complete the form below by clicking on the link, email info@m3tv.ie or message 0861929888.” 

To apply, follow this link

