Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 13:57

Cork beauty pageant winner gets ready to head Stateside

Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh. Photographer: Dermot Sullivan Designer: Claire Garvey Location: Blarney Castle and Gardens

Maeve Lee

CORK woman Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh is preparing to head Stateside next year following her recent win at an international beauty pageant.

Representing Ireland, she was named the winner of the 2021 Miss Elegance of the World Competition which took place virtually this year.

Having won the title, Sandra will now have the opportunity to represent Ireland and Miss Elegance of the World at the Miss Global United States Pageant which will take place next year in Florida.

Following her first official photoshoot with her new title at Blarney Castle and Gardens, Sandra said that she is looking forward to the opportunity to take part in the competition next year.

“I will be starting all over really, trying to get everything together with dresses and we will be there for five days,” she added.

Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh. Photoshoot: Photographer: Dermot Sullivan Designer: Claire Garvey Location: Blarney Castle and Gardens
Sandra McKenzie-Vass Keogh. Photoshoot: Photographer: Dermot Sullivan Designer: Claire Garvey Location: Blarney Castle and Gardens

It is not the first time that she has taken part in pageants, having previously competed in countries such as the Dominican Republic.

Her new title, however, has helped to “open up the door” to even more opportunities.

“When I won, I was actually screaming. I couldn’t believe I had actually won. There was a lot of excitement and I was ringing everybody.

“Now it’s kind of sinking in really. It’s kind of opened up more opportunities for me.”

Next year, Sandra will be a judge at the Miss Elegance of the World Competition and will have the opportunity to help select the 2022 winner.

The Miss Elegance of the World competition aims to promote the value of self-confidence and good self-esteem, encouraging contestants to raise money for charity as part of the process.

In 2018, Sandra took part in the international finals of the Miss Progress competition, and the year prior, she won the title of Miss Power Woman Ireland and went on to join international contestants in the grand finals in the Dominican Republic.

