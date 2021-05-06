Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 12:48

One of Cork's hidden gems announces reopening date

Alphie and Rosie O’Toole enjoying the wildflower meadow at Nano Nagle Place, which reopens its doors at 10am on Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

CORK city's hidden gem, Nano Nagle Place, has announced it will reopen later this month.

The museum and grounds will be open to the public from 10am on Tuesday, May 18.

"We can’t wait to welcome you back. 

"We’ve been painting, power washing, and pruning, so that when you return our stunning, free to enter, grounds will look better than ever – including our new secret courtyard garden,” Shane Clarke, CEO of Nano Nagle Place, said.

As part of the Fáilte Ireland Covid Safety Charter commitments, all staff and volunteers will have received updated safety training upon opening.

"When planning your visit to our museum, don’t forget to download our app, which has an audio tour of the site. 

"Bookings are time staggered from 11am to 4:15pm daily, and museum tickets are available to buy online. 

"Remember our gardens are free all year round," Mr Clarke said.

Good Day Deli, the café at Nano Nagle Place, will reopen on Thursday June 10.

For full details visit their website

‘We can be in the air in three minutes’: Cork-based ambulance crew are always ready to go

