Cork secondary school secures €4.5m investment for the expansion of school facilities

COLÁISTE Chríost Rí has secured substantial grant success under the Department of Education Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

The €4.5m investment will support the expansion of school facilities and increase student capacity by 25%. The expansion project is scheduled to commence later this year and represents significant investment at the Turners Cross-based school. It is due to be completed in 2024.

The new state-of-the-art facilities on campus will include: A suite of Special Educational Needs classrooms, a music room, a design and communications graphics room, one art room, one construction studies and preparatory area, and two project store rooms.

Following the announcement, their school principal Pádraig Mac An Rí said: “This is a landmark day. This huge investment allows us to continue providing our students with an excellent education, broadening our curriculum, and is in keeping with our commitment to encourage each student to discover and develop his own unique talents. On behalf of our expert teaching and support teams, I am excited by the great potential this project will provide to the families and communities we serve."

He said that he is looking forward to a new phase of ‘growth’ in the long-established school.

“Having experienced a significant 30% increase in enrolment applications, this new provision will enable us to accept more students and more importantly offer them choice within the curriculum.

"We look forward to our new state-of-the-art facilities which will play a key role in our next phase of growth and development,” Mr Mac An Rí added.

Board of Management chairperson Maria Walk also expressed her delight at the news: “The announcement is testament to the pure collaboration, vision, commitment and confidence of our hardworking school leadership, teachers and management, parents and families. This winning partnership has led to a successful application, a rock-solid growth strategy for the school, and investment in educational facilities that will yield a return for our communities, parents, families, and students for decades to come.

“We look to the future with huge ambition."