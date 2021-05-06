Man (70s) pronounced dead following Cork city house fire

A man aged in his 70s has been pronounced dead following a serious house fire on the southside of Cork city this morning.

Emergency services responded to the house fire at Connolly Park in Ballyphehane at 8.20am.

Gardaí and two units of Cork City Fire Brigade were in attendance.

The man, aged in his 70s, was found inside the house and was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination to be conducted. A file will be prepared for the local Coroner’s Office.