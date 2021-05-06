INMO Conference: Nurses to discuss motion calling for compensation for healthcare workers for sacrifices during pandemic 

Delegates attending the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s annual conference this week will discuss an emergency motion calling on the government to compensate frontline healthcare workers for their sacrifices during Covid-19.

The two-day conference gets underway today, beginning with a private session primarily dealing with internal union business, accounts, and technical motions.

While today’s session is private, tomorrow’s session will be streamed publicly online.

It will include an address from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It will also feature a panel discussion with four nurses who are suffering from ‘long Covid’ — extreme symptoms of the virus which last far beyond the initial infection.

They will be discussing the symptoms of the virus and setting out what support they need.

Friday’s sessions will be streamed at youtu.be/nqPTeL0Po7I