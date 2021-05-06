Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 07:00

INMO Conference: Nurses to discuss motion calling for compensation for healthcare workers for sacrifices during pandemic 

INMO Conference: Nurses to discuss motion calling for compensation for healthcare workers for sacrifices during pandemic 

The two-day conference gets underway today.

Delegates attending the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s annual conference this week will discuss an emergency motion calling on the government to compensate frontline healthcare workers for their sacrifices during Covid-19.

The two-day conference gets underway today, beginning with a private session primarily dealing with internal union business, accounts, and technical motions.

While today’s session is private, tomorrow’s session will be streamed publicly online.

It will include an address from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It will also feature a panel discussion with four nurses who are suffering from ‘long Covid’ — extreme symptoms of the virus which last far beyond the initial infection.

They will be discussing the symptoms of the virus and setting out what support they need.

Friday’s sessions will be streamed at youtu.be/nqPTeL0Po7I

Read More

Volunteers sought for Cork study into benefits of drinking broccoli 

More in this section

Covid figures: 419 new cases and 7 deaths Covid figures: 419 new cases and 7 deaths
Garda probe into 'Ghost ship' fire, Council warn public to 'stay away' Garda probe into 'Ghost ship' fire, Council warn public to 'stay away'
Woman jailed for bringing illegal drug into Cork prison while visiting Woman jailed for bringing illegal drug into Cork prison while visiting
nurseshealth
Missing man found 'safe and well' following large search in North Cork

Missing man found 'safe and well' following large search in North Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY