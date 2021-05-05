Accused tells Cork court that knife claim is absolute ‘lie’

A CORK man accused of standing over the bed of a mother of three in Carrigaline and tapping a knife against her leg said he absolutely did not do that and “it’s a lie”.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly said it was fanciful to suggest that he had simply called over to see his friend at around 6am.

Jamie McKenzie said it was more fanciful to suggest that he had gone into the house and woken her by tapping a knife against her leg.

He said he called to the house, tapped lightly at the door and the complainant quickly came to the door and let him in. He believed she was up before he called because she came to the door so quickly.

He said they started chatting for a while but later, he claimed, she said that another person had claimed he [McKenzie] had robbed a bicycle. The defendant told the jury this was the first he had heard of it.

Defence senior counsel Seamus Roche said the complainant had claimed that Mr McKenzie came into the house uninvited, with a knife, tapped her leg with it and that, at various stages, he was shouting, held a knife to her cheek and threatened to kill her.

“None of them things are true,” the defendant said. He also denied other allegations made against him, including that he chased her dog around the house.

Mr McKenzie said that he raised the allegation that she was seeing her boyfriend and another man at the same time and that she should be careful in that regard. When he said that, he claims: “She just went off on one.”

Under cross-examination, he said: “There is no big story to this. That is just what it was.”

Mr McKenzie, aged 29, of Dun Eoin, Carrigaline, denied in the trial before Judge Helen Boyle and a jury of three women and nine men, charges of aggravated burglary while armed with a knife at a house in Carrigaline on March 28, 2020, threatening to kill the woman living there and falsely imprisoning her.

The complainant testified: “I woke to Jamie McKenzie tapping my leg with the end of a knife, saying, ‘I am here now. I am in your room. What are you going to do?’ It was six o’clock in the morning. He was tapping my leg with it. He was poking my leg with it. It was a ceramic knife with a grey handle.

“He was shouting he was going to stab him, ‘Where is he?’ I said there is no one else here [except her three children]. I was confused as to why he was there in the house.

“The last thing I wanted was some stranger standing in my house. He said I did not think he could get in. He said he could get in anywhere, he could always get into my house.

“He said he would have no problem to kill me or my family. I took that to mean the three kids. He put the knife up to me, up by my cheek, by my face… He said he has killed before and he would do it to me.”

The trial continues at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.