Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 19:12

Volunteers sought for Cork study into benefits of drinking broccoli 

Zwena McCullough, Hydro Farm Allotments, Tower with Rebecca Kerin, Project Manager Atlantia Food Clinical Trials. Picture Clare Keogh

Roisin Burke

Corkonians are being asked to answer the call from Cork-based nutrition research company Atlantia Food Clinical Trials Ltd which is seeking volunteers to drink broccoli as part of a new study. 

The study will investigate the health benefits of broccoli and its potential power to naturally lower blood glucose levels and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Atlantia, who specialise in food and supplement studies with a focus on health and disease prevention, are recruiting up to 40 people in Cork to participate in their upcoming prediabetes broccoli study.

Selected participants will receive €700 to take part in research over a nine-month period. They will consume one portion of concentrated broccoli soup per week over 12 weeks (made up from a sachet with water added).

They will then take a break for 12 weeks before recommencing. Over the course of the trial, participants will be expected to attend nine morning visits.

To qualify as a suitable candidate for the Prediabetes Broccoli study, participants must be aged between 18-70 years old, have a BMI between 20-40 and have a raised blood glucose level.  Atlantia is offering free blood tests to anyone interested in participating in the study.

For details see www.atlantiaclinicaltrials.com/cork

Missing man found 'safe and well' following large search in North Cork

Missing man found 'safe and well' following large search in North Cork

