Missing man found 'safe and well' following large search in North Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Roberts, 41 years, who is missing from his home in Mallow, Co. Cork since around 9am on May 4, 2021.

Gardaí have confirmed missing person Dean Roberts, has been found safe and well.

Dean, 41, had been missing from his home since Tuesday, May 4.

He was last seen around 9am on Tuesday.

Gardaí, with the assistance of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Civil Defence, SARDA and the Coast Guard, carried out a search of North Cork where Dean had been thought to possibly be.

In a statement from An Garda Siochana, the policing authority said Dean has been located “safe and well” “We wish to thank the media for their assistance in this matter.”

