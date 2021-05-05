Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 14:01

Gardaí appeal for public's help to find missing man as search continues in North Cork 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Roberts, 41 years, with a large search underway in North Cork. 

He has been missing from his home in Mallow since around 9am on Tuesday May 4.

"Dean is described as being 5’9’’ in height, with grey sandy hair, average build and blue eyes," Gardaí said. "When last seen, Dean was wearing a long green jacket, navy tracksuit pants and a wine jumper."

Gardaí, with the assistance of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Civil Defence, SARDA and the Coast Guard, are currently carrying out a search of the Nagles area of Cork where Dean is believed to possibly be. 

"However, Dean is believed to have access to a silver Citroen C5, 08-C-41938 and may have travelled elsewhere," Gardaí said in a statement. 

"Dean’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and would ask that anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts contact Gardaí on 999 or 112." 

